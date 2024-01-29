Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- The Paris Masters indoor tennis tournament will move to a new location starting next year, the French tennis federation said Monday.

The tournament is moving from its long-standing home at the Bercy Arena to a larger venue at the Paris La Défense Arena, increasing the capacity from just under 17,000 to 23,000.

The FFT said the courts will be bigger and better than at the Bercy Arena, where the smaller courts were criticized by players last year. Scheduling will also improve after complaints over late finishes.

Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title, pulled out during the Paris Masters last November in a scheduling protest, criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest. Following a finish at nearly 3 a.m. in his previous match, he had less than 12 hours to recover before playing again. Several other players supported his complaint.

The current format of four daytime matches and two evening sessions will change to three daytime and two in the evening in order to avoid matches starting too late.

"This is a major strategic decision for the Paris Masters," FFT president Gilles Moretton said. "By moving to the Paris La Défense Arena, we will fulfill our ambitions by offering our athletes and spectators an experience they will remember."

The Bercy Arena, also known as the Accor Arena, hosts the event for the last time from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.