BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals after beating Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-6 (1), 6-1 on Friday.

Alcaraz, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, struggled with Vavassori's energy in the first set, but cruised to victory in the second on the outdoor clay courts.

"Everyone wants to be No. 1 or No. 2, but this is not a sea of roses," Alcaraz said. "Everyone is working hard to be better than you."

Alcaraz, 20, will face third-seeded Nicolas Jarry on Saturday. Jarry secured his place after home-crowd favorite Tomas Martin Etcheverry retired in the third set due to an injury in his right leg.

Etcheverry won the first set 6-4 and lost the second 7-5 before he made the decision to stop playing.

Two players from Argentina are in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Federico Coria beat countryman Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4, and Facundo Diaz Acosta topped Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-3.