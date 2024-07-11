Open Extended Reactions

Henry Patten will be competing in his first Grand Slam final. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Henry Patten has reached the final of the men's doubles at Wimbledon along with partner Harri Heliovaara after a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) win over fellow Brit Neal Skupski and New Zealand's Michael Venus.

The win on Thursday continued Patten and Heliovaara's magical run at Wimbledon after entering the Grand Slam unseeded. This was Patten's first semifinal, with the third round finish at this year's French Open being the furthest he'd gone at a Grand Slam prior to this year's tournament in south-west London.

Skupski and Venus were the favourites going into the match, following their wins at Queen's and Eastbourne in the lead up the tournament. Skupski, who won the men's doubles last year with the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof, was on a 12-game unbeaten streak o grass courts alongside Venus.

Patten and Heliovaara made a bright start and broke serve early in the match before holding on to take a tense first-set 6-4. They didn't lose a single break point in the second set either, which they comprehensively won 7-1 in the tiebreak.

They will now face Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the final on Saturday.