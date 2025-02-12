The suspension of Elena Rybakina's former coach Stefano Vukov "remains in place," the WTA Tour said Tuesday after confirming that it had completed its investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct.

The governing body did not specify how much longer Vukov, who had been provisionally suspended initially, would remain banned. The Croatian coach has denied wrongdoing.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said last month at the Australian Open that Vukov "never mistreated me" in their years working together and that she disagreed with the provisional suspension.

"I'm just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. I'm not going to comment much on that any more," Rybakina told reporters Wednesday after her win over Rebecca Sramkova at the Qatar Open.

The WTA said in its statement that it would not provide further details "to protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings."

The seventh-ranked Rybakina's coaching situation has been complicated in recent months.

She announced just before last year's US Open that she no longer was working with Vukov and said ahead of this season that her new coach would be 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic.

But Rybakina said before the Australian Open that Vukov would be rejoining her team. At that time, the WTA noted that Vukov was under provisional suspension and ineligible to obtain a WTA credential, preventing him from going into player-only areas at tournaments such as practice courts or training areas.

After Rybakina lost in the fourth round at Melbourne Park, Ivanisevic announced that he was no longer coaching her.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.