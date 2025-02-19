Jack Draper eases into Qatar Open quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper advanced to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Wednesday with a straightforward 6-2, 6-1 win over Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

Draper returned from injury to beat Alexei Popyrin in his previous contest in what was his first match since a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open, and the 23-year-old needed just 58 minutes to register his latest win over the outmatched O'Connell.

The Brit was in imperious form throughout the one-sided contest, breaking his opponent five times and losing just five points on his serve. The ease with which he eliminated O'Connell should stand him in good stead as he seeks to claim a second ATP 500 title.

Draper will now face either Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor or Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals. Berrettini shocked Djokovic in the opening round, the first time he has beaten the former world No. 1.

