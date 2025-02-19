Check out the athletic feats of Venus Williams, one of the greatest tennis stars in history and No. 86 on ESPN's list of the top 100 athletes of the past 25 years. (1:08)

Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card to play in next month's BNP Paribas Open, which would mark her first tournament play in a year.

The Indian Wells, California, tournament announced Wednesday that Williams, a former world No. 1 and seven-time major singles champion, had been given a spot in the main draw, with first-round play beginning March 5.

Williams, 44, has not played in a tour event since the Miami Open in March 2024. Since that appearance, in which she lost in straight sets in the first round, her future in the sport had been uncertain and there had been speculation she had retired.

However, Williams has continued to post occasional video clips and photos to her social media of her training, most recently on Tuesday.

A Southern California native, Williams -- who turned professional in 1994 and has won 49 singles titles, 23 combined major trophies and five Olympic medals -- has a complicated history at the tournament. She and sister Serena boycotted the event for 14 years after experiencing racial taunts and boos during Serena's 2001 final against Kim Clijsters. Serena said in 2021 that she was still traumatized by the ordeal.

Serena, who retired from tennis in 2022, made her return at the event in 2015, and Williams followed suit in 2016. This will mark Williams' 10th appearance, and she has reached the semifinals on three occasions. She last competed at Indian Wells in 2024, having also received a wild card and losing in the first round.

Williams, who has the most major singles titles among active women on tour, has competed sparingly over the past several seasons. She competed in just two events in 2024 and won three matches in seven tournaments in 2023. Due to her lack of activity, she is ranked No. 974 in the world.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is expected to make her return after maternity leave later this month, was also given a wild card.

Rising teenage stars Joao Fonseca, who won his first ATP title at the Argentina Open last week, and Learner Tien, the American 19-year-old who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open in January, were awarded wild cards for the men's draw.