Dubai Police detained a tourist who had engaged in behaviour that caused Emma Raducanu distress during her match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the government of Dubai said on Thursday.

Britain's Raducanu was visibly distressed and reduced to tears early in her match against Karolina Muchova as she stood behind the umpire's chair while a spectator was escorted away by security personnel.

The individual was seated in the first few rows during Raducanu's match. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) later said the individual was ejected and banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment.

"Following Raducanu's complaint, Dubai Police detained a tourist who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," the government of Dubai said.

Emma Raducanu was visibly distressed during her second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Robert Prange/Getty Images

"While Raducanu later chose to drop the charges, the individual signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her and has been banned from future tournaments."

The government did not say if the individual had been released.

Raducanu, who won the US Open in 2021, lost the match 7-6 (6), 6-4 but later said she was proud of how she responded after the "difficult experience."