DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the Dubai Championships final after beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday.

The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour final. She won in Iasi, Romania, in July.

"If I lose 6-0, 6-0 or I win 7-5, 6-4, it doesn't matter," Andreeva said. "I just go for my shots and try to bring out my best level."

Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The 38th-ranked Tauson already has a title this year, in Auckland, New Zealand, and leads the tour in match wins with 15.

Andreeva is the youngest player in the top 100, and her run this week has put her on the brink of a top-10 debut.

Beating Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova has made Andreeva the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Maria Sharapova at the 2004 WTA Finals.

"She has so much in front of her, and she's, for sure, dangerous," No. 7-ranked Rybakina said of Andreeva.

Rybakina didn't help her cause with 50 unforced errors.