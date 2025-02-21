Open Extended Reactions

DOHA, Qatar -- Andrey Rublev defeated Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to reach another Qatar Open final on Friday.

He will face Jack Draper in the decider Saturday.

The 10th-ranked Rublev needed four match points to close out No. 23 Auger-Aliassime for the sixth time in seven matchups. He withstood 21 aces from the Canadian over the nearly three-hour match.

"It was super tough today," Rublev said. "He was serving well, and I was just saying, 'OK, I cannot do much. This is one of the best servers on tour. I just need to try to guess, and when I have a moment, just go for it.'"

Rublev lost the 2018 final in Doha but won in 2020.

In his 27th career final and first since August, he will play No. 16 Draper, who will appear in his fifth but has an 0-3 record against Rublev.

Draper beat No. 25 Jiri Lehecka 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals.