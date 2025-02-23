Jack Draper withdraws from Dubai Open after Qatar final loss

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper finished as runner-up at the Qatar Open. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jack Draper announced he has withdrawn from the upcoming Dubai Open on Sunday to "prioritise recovery," the day after his three-set defeat to Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open final.

Draper's run to the final in Qatar came as something of a surprise, given it was his first tournament since a fourth-round Australian Open exit amid injury issues.

"Unfortunately, I have made the decision to withdraw from the Dubai Open," Draper wrote on X. "After a great week at the Qatar Open, I'm taking onboard advice to prioritise my recovery and manage my body after a number of long matches, and give myself the best chance of competing consistently throughout the year.

"I'm gutted not to compete at such an amazing event but will look forward to returning to competition at Indian Wells."

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries often in his still-nascent career, saying after his retirement in Melbourne that his hip is a "ticking time bomb" that he will have to manage for the rest of his career.

Draper is ranked No. 16 in the world and enjoyed impressive wins over Matteo Berrettini and Christopher O'Connell in Qatar.