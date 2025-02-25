Open Extended Reactions

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she has been encouraged by the success of several new mothers in their return to the WTA Tour, but she is tempering expectations ahead of her own comeback from maternity leave this week.

The former world No. 2, who turns 35 next month, gave birth to son Petr last July and will return to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas, before high-profile hardcourt events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami.

New mothers Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka have both returned to a high level after time away from the game, while Belinda Bencic won the Abu Dhabi title this month.

"Those girls are pretty young still of course; I would say my age is different," Kvitova told the WTA website. "But we're used to working hard. Even after pregnancy and giving birth we know what to do and we're willing to do it. When you already played well before, you want to be back where you belong, basically.

"Belinda and I are in touch, and it's nice she's playing so well. Her daughter is like 2½ months older than our Petr, so that's fun. She just showed us that it's possible, coming back after giving birth. That's a good sign."

Kvitova meets Jodie Burrage on Tuesday in the first round of the ATX Open. It is Kvitova's first match in 17 months and she said it seems like a big deal.

"Sometimes I'm really surprised by myself. Like, why I did it? I would have regretted it if I didn't come back," Kvitova said. "I'm not putting any goals on myself; I'll never play as good as I was playing when I was winning tournaments.

"I want to enjoy myself playing tennis and it'll take time."

Reuters contributed to this report.