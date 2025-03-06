INDIAN WELLS, Calif -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova lost a tight three-setter in the opening round of Indian Wells on Wednesday, falling 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to France's Varvara Gracheva.

The loss leaves Kvitova searching for her first win since returning to the tour following the birth of her first child in July. She also lost in the first round in Austin last week in her first tournament following a 16-month absence.

Kvitova, who was granted a wild card for the BNP Paribas Open, grabbed the first set as both players struggled to control their serve on a cloudy and breezy day on Stadium One court.

Gracheva settled in to level the match and jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the deciding set.

Kvitova refused to go quietly, winning three straight games to take a 4-3 lead in the third, but Gracheva took control from there, dominating the final three games.

Gracheva, who next faces Russian teenage phenomenon Mirra Andreeva, said she wanted to congratulate Kvitova for juggling the demands of motherhood and being a professional athlete.

"Because she had a child quite recently and I'm so happy that she now has the role of a mother and a tennis player, which is very demanding," Gracheva said in an on-court interview. "It's very inspiring for sports, athletes, women -- it's just amazing. Petra, my admiration to you -- you're the best."

Caroline Garcia also advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Bernarda Pera to set up a showdown against defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek, the No. 2 seed, has a 4-1 record against Garcia.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus battled past American Clervie Ngounoue 6-4, 7-6 (7) to get her campaign for a third Indian Wells crown off to a winning start.

Reuters contributed to this report.