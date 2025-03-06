MELBOURNE, Australia -- Fred Stolle, a two-time major winner and member of three Davis Cup-winning teams, has died, Tennis Australia said Thursday. He was 86.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley described Stolle as an "iconic figure" in tennis as a player and later as a commentator for Australia's Nine Network and for CBS and Fox Sports. Tiley did not provide a cause of death.

Tiley said Stolle was part of Australia's successful era in the 1960s as tennis progressed from an amateur to a professional sport.

"His legacy is one of excellence, dedication, and a profound love for tennis," Tiley said. "His impact on the sport will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege to witness his contributions.

"A star member of Australia's Davis Cup team, Fred made significant contributions to the sport following his decorated career, as a coach and astute commentator."

Stolle lost the first five Grand Slam singles finals he reached -- including four times to fellow Australian Roy Emerson -- before beating Tony Roche to win the 1965 French Open. He won the U.S. Open in 1966, beating John Newcombe in the final, and held the No. 1 ranking.

He won 10 men's doubles titles at Grand Slams from 1962-69. He also won seven mixed doubles at the majors.

Stolle was born in Sydney but lived in the United States after his playing career.

Tennis Australia said Stolle is survived by his wife, Pat; his son Sandon, a former tennis professional; and daughters Monique and Nadine.

Rod Laver, an Australian who won 11 major titles including the calendar-year Grand Slams in 1962 and 1969, posted a tribute to Stolle on X.

"As I wrote in my book on the Golden Era of Aussie tennis, Fred Stolle was too nice a guy to hold a grudge. He won many Grand Slams and was in the finals of many more. It took the best to beat the best," Laver posted. "We never tired of reliving the past as we travelled the world looking into the future with an enduring love of the sport."