Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie beats Luca Nardi, cruises into second round

Cameron Norrie eased past Italy's Luca Nardi. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Britain's Camron Norrie breezed his way into the Indian Wells second round after taking little over an hour to earn a 6-0, 6-3 win over Italy's Luca Nardi.

Indian Wells has been a rewarding venue for Norrie in recent years. He won the men's singles title in 2021 -- still the biggest victory of his career -- and has reached at least the quarterfinals in three of the past four seasons.

His run at the hard-court event will continue against Czechia's Jiri Lehecka.

Elsewhere, Jack Draper could meet Jacob Fearnley in the second round for an all-British clash. Draper was awarded a bye through the first round, while Fearnley faces a tough test in Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.