INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Stefanos Tsitsipas showed off his impressive athleticism and defense, leaping for overheads and speeding around the court to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

"I'm approaching these matches with determination and willingness to just leave it all out there on the court," said Tsitsipas, the No. 8 seed. "I want to get out there on the court and be a gladiator, and that's how I approach every single match I get to play."

Tsitsipas, from Greece, will face battle-tested Holger Rune after the Danish player dug deep to outlast France's Ugo Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 with the backing of the Stadium 1 crowd.

"I tried to be brave," Rune said of his play over the final two games of the match. "The energy on this court was truly amazing."

Japan's Yosuke Watanuki was all smiles while upsetting American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6 (6) to notch the biggest win of his career.

"I tried to enjoy today," said Watanuki, who is ranked 349th in the world. "Even though I missed a terrible backhand, it is Indian Wells, center court. So even though I missed, I was happy."

Daniil Medvedev was on court for just 10 minutes before his American opponent, Alex Michelsen, was forced to retire due to illness after two games.

The Russian fifth seed has lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the BNP Paribas Open final the past two years, and the world No. 3 is once again on the opposite side of the draw.

Medvedev will next face popular American Tommy Paul, who notched his 50th win at a Masters 1000 tournament with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Tallon Griekspoor toppled 29th-seeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after stunning top seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round.

Griekspoor pounded 10 aces and broke Mpetshi Perricard's mighty serve twice en route to the win.

Southern California native Marcos Giron came from behind to beat Alexei Popyrin 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a match where the struggling Australian converted just one of his 15 break point chances.

It is the 31-year-old Giron's first time reaching the fourth round of the tournament.

Reuters contributed to this report.