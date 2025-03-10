Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- A national-level chair umpire in the Dominican Republic, Juan Gabriel Castro, was suspended for six years and fined $6,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Monday for manipulating scoring during matches to help someone who was placing bets.

The ITIA said Castro was found to have committed 12 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program across three matches.

Castro did not respond to the ITIA's notice of charge. He was accused of having "manipulated scoring entry to contrive the scorecard and facilitate corruption."

Someone who doesn't respond to the ITIA's investigative process can be found guilty of a "deemed sanction" and then have 10 business days to appeal. Castro did not appeal.

He has been provisionally suspended since last November, so his ban will end in November 2030.