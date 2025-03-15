Open Extended Reactions

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Russian teen star Mirra Andreeva advanced to the BNP Paribas Open final, beating defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in chilly conditions Friday night to become the tournament's youngest finalist since 2001.

The 17-year-old Andreeva, seeded ninth, will face top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Sabalenka routed fifth-seeded Madison Keys 6-0, 6-1 in the second semifinal.

After a tight first set, Andreeva was flawless in the tiebreak, letting out a roar when she enticed a forehand error from Swiatek on set point. The Polish No. 2 seed stormed back, however, breaking in the first game en route to running away with the second set.

Andreeva, who was studying handwritten notes during the changeovers, regained the momentum by breaking to open the third set as temperatures in the California desert plummeted and the wind picked up.

Andreeva and Swiatek both finished the match wearing pullovers, with the temperature dipping into the 50s in the final set. It was in the mid-50s when Sabalenka finished Keys.

"I don't know why I felt so much confidence. I felt like, 'I'm going to go and play the tiebreak like it's the last tiebreak of my life,'" Andreeva said. "So I just went for all my shots. My serve was great, just felt super comfortable and super confident."

Andreeva ran her tour winning streak to 11 matches and ended Swiatek's 10-match run at Indian Wells. Andreeva won her first WTA Tour title last month in Dubai to become the youngest player to capture a WTA 1000 event.

Andreeva is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, who reached the Indian Wells final twice during her playing days.

"I know that my coach lost in the finals, so I'm going to try to be better than her," Andreeva said with a laugh.

Kim Clijsters was 17 in 2001 when she lost to Serena Williams in the final.

Swiatek, also the 2022 Indian Wells champion, was bidding to become the first woman to win the tournament three times.

Sabalenka ended Keys' 16-match winning streak and got some revenge for her loss to the American in the Australian Open final. Keys beat Sabalenka in three sets in January at Melbourne Park, denying Sabalenka a third consecutive title.

"I didn't expect this match to be that fast," Sabalenka said. "I'm super happy with the way I played today -- much-needed revenge."

Sabalenka, who reached the Indian Wells final in 2023, said she was looking forward to playing the teenage Andreeva.

"It feels like old mama playing against the kid," Sabalenka, 26, said. "I'm like what, nine years older than her? She is two years younger than my sister and I look at my sister as a kid. It's crazy."

Revenge is also on the mind of Andreeva, who lost to the world No. 1 in straight sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

"I'm going to try to take revenge because I still have nothing to lose," Andreeva said. "I feel like the match is going to be entertaining. There are going to be a lot of winners, a lot of great points."

On Saturday in the men's semifinals, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz -- the No. 2 seed -- will face 13th-seeded Jack Draper, and fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play No. 12 Holger Rune.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.