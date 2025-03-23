Open Extended Reactions

Six-time Miami Open champion and No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic moved into the fourth round of the tournament with a record-setting win Sunday.

Djokovic's 6-1, 7-6 (1) triumph over lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli was his 411th ATP Masters 1000-level match win, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for most on the all-time list.

Djokovic, who is also seeking a record seventh Miami Open title, takes on Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16. The Italian 15th seed beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In other men's action Sunday, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who lost in last year's final, was a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 winner over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Dimitrov, the No. 14 seed, next faces American Brandon Nakashima, who beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on the heels of the Belgian's upset of No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round.

American Sebastian Korda upset Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (4), 6-3. He awaits the winner of Jaume Munar-Gael Monfils.

Reuters contributed to this report.