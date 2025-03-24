Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu came into the Miami Open with five losses from six matches after the Australian Open. Getty

Emma Raducanu entered the last 16 of the Miami Open after her round-of-32 opponent McCartney Kessler was forced to retire in the second set through injury.

The Briton put on a dominant showing in the first set, winning it 6-1 in just 30 minutes. She was 3-0 up in the second set before Kessler was forced to retire because of a back injury.

"I could tell something was up and it is hard to stay focused when your opponent is struggling," Raducanu said in her courtside interview.

"I wish her a speedy recovery because she has been playing so well.

"I am happy with my focus, it is such a big part of tennis. I haven't been at this stage of a tournament for a while.

"I returned really well and put pressure on the serve, imposing myself from the first game."

The 22-year-old will face world No. 6 Amanda Anisimova in the round of 16 after her win over American Mirra Andreeeva.