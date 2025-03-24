Emma Raducanu entered the last 16 of the Miami Open after her round-of-32 opponent McCartney Kessler was forced to retire in the second set through injury.
The Briton put on a dominant showing in the first set, winning it 6-1 in just 30 minutes. She was 3-0 up in the second set before Kessler was forced to retire because of a back injury.
"I could tell something was up and it is hard to stay focused when your opponent is struggling," Raducanu said in her courtside interview.
"I wish her a speedy recovery because she has been playing so well.
"I am happy with my focus, it is such a big part of tennis. I haven't been at this stage of a tournament for a while.
"I returned really well and put pressure on the serve, imposing myself from the first game."
The 22-year-old will face world No. 6 Amanda Anisimova in the round of 16 after her win over American Mirra Andreeeva.