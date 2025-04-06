Open Extended Reactions

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Charleston Open said Sunday that it will pay equal prize money to women and men starting in 2026.

In addition, the event has extended its deal with title partner Credit One Bank through 2031.

Prize money for the WTA-500 level event will be the same as the men's ATP-500 level event. That will make the Charleston Open the first standalone WTA 500 tournament to hike prize money before the 2033 goal for all weeklong WTA 1000 and 500 events to pay the same prize money to women as for men.

The 500 level is two below Grand Slams and one level below Masters 1000s.

"This commitment reflects our dedication to advancing equity both on and off the court, as we continue to champion progress and opportunity for all," Amber Greenwalt, Credit One Bank's senior vice president of brand and advertising, said in a statement.

The 2025 Charleston Open prize money will be $1.06 million and had been set to rise to approximately $1.15 million for 2026. The purse will match the ATP 500 event, which typically is more than $2 million, with the amount finalized once the official prize money is released for the 2026 season.

The nine-day event kicks off the clay season for the WTA Tour with a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 28 and a doubles draw of 16. The Charleston Open is the largest women's-only tennis tournament in North America.

