Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and McCartney Kessler have withdrawn from the United States' Billie Jean King Cup team, the USTA said on Wednesday, with a handful of newcomers rounding out the group ahead of the qualifying stage.

Alycia Parks, Bernarda Pera and Hailey Baptiste were named to the U.S. team, along with BJK Cup veterans Asia Muhammad and Desirae Krawczyk.

The United States is hoping to bounce back after exiting the finals against Slovakia in the first round last year and the will face the country again Sunday after meeting Denmark on Saturday.

The qualifying stage features 18 countries in six round-robin groups with the finals set for November.