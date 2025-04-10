Monte Carlo Masters: Jack Draper knocked out in third round

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper has been knocked out of the season's first clay-court event. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Britain's Jack Draper has been knocked out in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, suffering a 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-4 defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Davidovich Fokina, who grew up playing on Spanish clay courts, proved a tricky opponent for Draper in the opening set which the Brit lost 6-3.

It looked for a time like the encounter might be short-lived, with Davidovich Fokina racing to a 3-1 lead in the following set. However, after a brief suspension in play due to a spectator fainting, Draper fought his way back.

Draper eventually forced a tie-break, which he claimed 8-6. That set up an attritional final set, although he could not outlast Davidovich Fokina.

Draper is hoping to build is seeking to win his second ATP 1000 title of the season after he triumphed at Indian Wells on March 16.