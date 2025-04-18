Open Extended Reactions

Former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia has pulled out of this month's Madrid Open due to a back problem, casting doubts on her health ahead of the French Open in late May.

"After more tests on my back, it's clear I won't be able to play in Madrid," Garcia wrote on social media Friday. "I need to take some time for treatment and recovery. I'll do everything I can to be ready for Rome, but the main goal is to arrive strong and healthy for Roland Garros."

The 31-year-old Frenchwoman skipped this week's Rouen Open after second-round losses in Indian Wells and Miami and could miss the Italian Open during the build-up to the year's second Grand Slam, which starts May 25.

Garcia, who won the WTA Finals in 2022 and reached the US Open semifinals that year, has often carried French hopes for a home-grown women's singles champion at Roland Garros, but she has never gone past the quarterfinals.

Garcia prematurely ended her 2024 season in September due to anxiety and panic attacks. The world No. 99 said being injured early in the current campaign was difficult to accept.

"After the break last year, I came back feeling happier, clearer and more motivated. The results weren't there yet, but I truly believed in the path I was on. This setback hurts -- but I'll use it to come back stronger," she added. "Right now, it's about controlling what I can, keeping perspective and finding ways to embrace the journey -- even on the hard days.

"Paris is still the dream. And I'll keep fighting for it."