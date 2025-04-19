Open Extended Reactions

Alessandra Bonomi became the first ball kid with Down syndrome to work unassisted in an ATP Tour match during the Barcelona Open on Friday.

Bonomi performed her duties during the men's doubles quarterfinals at Andres Gimeno Court, drawing cheers from spectators and plenty of encouragement on social media after the tournament highlighted her achievement.

"For us there's a lot of work behind it. It's an idea that was a dream when we proposed it, and bringing it to reality is very exciting for everyone," Marc Visiedo, the chief of the Barcelona Open Ball Kids, said on the tournament's website.

Down syndrome can cause developmental delays and intellectual disability and increase the risk for some medical issues in individuals who have the condition.

"It's showing the world that anyone, even those with a disability, can achieve anything they want in life, based on self-improvement and effort," Visiedo said.