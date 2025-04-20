Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- Top-seeded Alexander Zverev celebrated his birthday by beating second-seeded Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win his third Munich title on Sunday.

The victory, combined with Carlos Alcaraz's loss to Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open on Sunday, means Zverev will rise to No. 2 in the ATP rankings behind Jannik Sinner.

It was the big-serving German player's first title of the year and 24th overall on the ATP tour. He previously won the clay-court tournament in 2017 and '18.

"I definitely knew I had to play my best tennis today," the 28-year-old Zverev said. "... I enjoyed my birthday so far."

Shelton, 22, was playing in his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

In sunny conditions at the BMW Open, Zverev served for the match and set up match point with a sliced backhand at the net that Shelton could not get back in.

He clinched the win with a sharp backhand volley at the net following a brief rally. It was a dominant performance on serve from the 27-year-old, who did not face a break point.

