Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko crushed world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-1 on Monday to win the claycourt title in Stuttgart for her first singles trophy of the year.

Sabalenka, in her fourth final on Stuttgart's clay after losing the showcase match in 2021-23, was no match for her opponent's fierce baseline power while also struggling with her first serve.

In her first claycourt tournament since last year's French Open, the Belarusian was broken in the very first game.

World number 24 Ostapenko, who also ousted world number two Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament, earned another three break points at 4-2 but could not convert any of them with the Belarusian hanging on.

Sabalenka finally carved out her first break only to be broken straight back before Ostapenko clinched the first set.

In the second set the pair traded early breaks but the Latvian powered through, winning 16 of 18 points to break Sabalenka twice and race to a 5-1 lead.

Another erratic Sabelenka service game handed Ostapenko two match points and made sure of her first singles title when she fired a sensational crosscourt forehand winner on a second serve.