Emma Raducanu beat Suzan Lamens to reach the second round of the Madrid Open. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Madrid Open after a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Suzan Lamens.

The win marked a successful return to the WTA Tour for Raducanu, who hasn't played since reaching the quarterfinal of the Miami Open in late March.

The 22-year-old didn't have everything her own way against Lamens and was forced to work for her spot in the next round.

"I'm happy with how I kind of worked my way into the match," Raducanu said.

"I played an opponent in great form who has won a lot of matches on clay so I knew I had to play really well to win.

"I don't think I played my best level but I think I competed really well."

The win is Raducanu's first on clay in nearly three years.

The Brit will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round on Friday.