Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu unable to get past Marta Kostyuk

Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the Madrid Open by Marta Kostyuk on Friday. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu's Madrid Open campaign came to a halt on Friday as she was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 by Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

Despite the scoreline, the Brit's defeat came after several momentum swings in what was a competitive contest in the Spanish capital.

Key tennis dates 2025 The most important tennis dates to put in your diary. Competition Schedule Winners Australian Open Jan. 6 - Jan. 27 Sinner, Keys French Open May 25 - June 8 Wimbledon June 22 - July 14 US Open Aug. 17 - Sep. 8

Raducanu came into the match against the No. 26 seed off the back of her first win on clay since 2022, while Kostyuk, who lost to Raducanu at the same stage of the competition three years ago received a first-round bye.

After winning the opening set, Kostyuk took a medical time to receive treatment on what appeared to be a wrist injury. The break allowed Raducanu to talk to her team in the box and she subsequently won four games in a row before levelling the scores at 1-1.

But Raducanu was unable to get the better of her opponent in the deciding set, despite some flashes of brilliant play, and fell to defeat after two hours and 17 minutes. The Ukranian brought her dog out on court as she celebrated her victory.

Earlier on Friday, Raducanu's compatriot Katie Boulter also exited the tournament following a straight-set drubbing at the hands of Jasmine Paolini.