Madrid Open: Power cut suspends Jacob Fearnley's clash with Grigor Dimitrov

Jacob Fearnley was on the verge of defeat to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov when play was suspended. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

New British men's No. 2 Jacob Fearnley was forced off court after play was suspended at the Madrid Open on Monday due to the widespread power outage affecting areas of Spain and Portugal.

The suspension came at a critical point of Fearnley's round-of-32 clash with Grigor Dimitrov, with the Brit breaking the Bulgarian's serve to stay in the match.

World No. 16 Dimitrov led 6-4, 6-4 when the power outage affected the electronic scoreboard and the camera above the court.

Although in theory the match could have continued with line judges, the positioning of the now unresponsive camera meant it was stuck in the eyeline of the players.

After initially waiting for the issue to be solved, Fearnley and Dimitrov eventually left the court before the tournament organisers confirmed play had been suspended.

Fearnley's compatriots Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper are due to play their round-of-32 contests later on Monday.