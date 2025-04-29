NEW YORK -- The USTA and American Tennis Association on Monday announced a new initiative to expand diversity in tennis, with a focus on increasing Black representation in the sport.

Tennis has faced criticism for its overwhelmingly white professional ranks, with only two Black men -- Arthur Ashe and Yannick Noah -- ever hoisting a major trophy.

"We are proud to formalize our relationship with the ATA, which has a rich and storied history of breaking down barriers and transforming tennis into a sport that is more diverse and inclusive," Marisa Grimes, the USTA's chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said in a statement.

The ATA was founded in 1916 after the USTA's predecessor, the United States Lawn Tennis Association, barred Black players from competing against white players in organized tournaments.

The partnership coincides with the 75th anniversary of Althea Gibson breaking the color barrier in 1950, when she became the first Black tennis player to compete in the U.S. National Championship, which would later become the U.S. Open.

"This is also the 50th anniversary of Arthur Ashe being the first and only African American male to win the Wimbledon men's singles championship. As great as these achievements were, I am reminded of Althea saying, 'No matter what accomplishments you make, somebody helped you,'" ATA president Robert Foster said. "This collaboration with the USTA helps us to increase awareness of the ATA, grow our brand, and help increase the tennis community footprint."

The initiative will include a mentorship program for developing diverse tennis professionals and coaches, from the junior level and up.

