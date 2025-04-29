Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper is into the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Getty

British No. 1 Jack Draper progressed to the fourth round of the Madrid Open for the first time in his career after overcoming Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

Draper won the first set 7-6(2) before the Italian was forced to retire due to injury.

"I think he said his abs were pulling," Draper said post-match.

"I've had injuries in the past. I believe he might have done it in his last match, so credit to him for coming out here and putting on a good first set. I saw his energy was a bit low in general. Matteo is normally a very positive player, so it's always tough to see a friend having an injury."

Meanwhile, Jacob Fearnley suffered a third-round exit to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 24 hours after their clash was supended due to the widespread power cut in Spain on Monday.

The Bulgarian was leading 6-4, 5-4 before the match was paused after electronic line-calling system and scoreboards went down. On Tuesday, he clinched the deciding set with a 7-6 (3) win.

Fearnley's compatriot Cameron Norrie also suffered a third-round exit following his 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Canada's Gabriel Diallo.