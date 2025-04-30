Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper made light work of Tommy Paul at the Madrid Open. Getty

Jack Draper progressed to the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open after a straight-sets win over United States's Tommy Paul on Wednesday.

The British No. 1 beat Paul 6-2, 6-2 to setup a meeting with Italian Matteo Arnaldi in what will be his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal on clay.

Paul never recovered after being broken in the third game of the match, with the Brit wrapping up the first set in a little over 30 minutes.

The No. 11 seed rescued two break points in the second set before Draper eventually broke him to go 3-2 up. He did the same two games later to seal the game in style.

"I felt really good out there," Draper told Sky Sports. "I know Tommy is a great player and I had to be on him from the off. I felt good.

"I think probably for the players who are from the UK or who don't play on this surface often, they go into it with the mindset they are not going to be that great on it and, therefore, that can prevent them going further.

"I know I can play well on this surface and this year it's been a big goal of mine to prove that I can play really well. I know that if I want to be a top player that I have to."