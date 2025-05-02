Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper has cruised to the final of the Madrid Open. Getty

Jack Draper beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the semifinal of the Madrid Open to set up a meeting with Casper Ruud in the final.

The British No. 1 comfortably won the first set 6-3 before taking the second set 7-4 in the tiebreak to enter his first-ever final on clay.

Draper, who moved into the top five in the world after his quarterfinal win, is yet to drop a set at the Madrid Open. The 23-year-old has been on an upward trajectory since winning his first Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells last month.

He broke Musetti twice in the opening set, including in the Italian's first service game, to comfortably take the opening set.

The second was more evenly balanced with neither player dropping serve on way to a tiebreak, where Draper broke Musetti on the fifth point and proceeded to swiftly wrap up the match.

"He is a two-time French Open finalist and very accustomed to the clay. A big pro, always gives his best so that will be a real, real challenge," Draper told Sky Sports of his upcoming final against Ruud.

"But I am ready after beating someone like Lorenzo. I feel confident to give it my all and physically good.

"I came through some five-setters at the Australian Open earlier in the year when not at my best and that has stayed in my memory."