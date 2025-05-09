Open Extended Reactions

GENEVA -- Novak Djokovic is coming to the Geneva Open for the second straight year as he seeks a first win on clay this season ahead of Roland Garros.

Geneva organizers said Friday that Djokovic will play at the May 17-24 tournament, a last warmup event for players going to Paris for the French Open.

The sixth-ranked Djokovic, seeking his 100th singles title on tour, has an 0-2 record in the European clay-court season after making quick exits at Monte Carlo and Madrid.

The Geneva lineup includes No. 4-ranked Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud, the defending champion who has won three of the last four editions at the lakeside park club.

Djokovic could again celebrate his birthday in Geneva as he turns 38 on May 22.

Last year he was eliminated in the Geneva semifinals by Tomas Machac, then advanced through four rounds in Paris. He withdrew citing a knee injury ahead of meeting Ruud in the quarterfinals and lost his No. 1 ranking.