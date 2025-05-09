Italian Open: Emma Raducanu crushes Jil Teichmann to reach round-of-32

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu cruised into the round-of-32 at the Italian Open on Friday with a staight sets win over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

The 6-2, 6-2 win took Raducanu less than 90 minutes as she looked on form from the first serve to the last in Rome.

The Brit fired down six aces to Teichmann's one in a dominant display.

Raducanu said she was pleased with how she adapted after original opponent Ekaterina Alexandrov had to withdraw shortly before the match, with Teichmann called up as a lucky loser.

Emma Raducanu eased past Jill Teichmann in Rome. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"To be honest it was pretty mental," Raducanu told Sky Sports.

"I was warming up for my match against Alexandrova and then all of a sudden I get told I'm playing Jil and then on top of that she's a lefty so it's a completely different challenge."

Raducanu said she is still working on her clay performances but was happy with the result.

"I still don't really feel comfortable [on clay] but in a way it help me because I have to be super focused on every single point just get my feet right and try and not fall over, so it is a big challenge" she said.

"The points are long, the balls do get heavier, when I was serving it out it was getting slower and slower so it is physical but I'm slowly finding my feet."

Veronika Kudermetova awaits the 22-year-old on Saturday.