Jack Draper sailed through to the third round of the Italian Open after beating home favourite Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-4 in his opening match in Rome on Friday.

After receiving a bye in the first round, British No. 1 Draper was playing his first match since suffering a defeat to Casper Ruud in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday.

But his fine form continued in the Italian capital as he swept through the opening set in just 24 minutes, breaking Darderi three times.

The second set was a much tighter affair, with the new world No. 5 having to fight off six break points. But Draper held firm and finally broke his opponent's serve to seal victory on his second match point courtesy of a double fault from the world No. 46.

Jack Draper showed no sign of his fine form fading in his opening match in Rome. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"I think I came out really well," Draper said. "I think mentally I knew it was going to be a little bit difficult and I'm glad about how I played in certain moments. I think I needed a match here to feel like I was strong again and I just think it was a really good mental performance today."

"I knew it was going to be tough, especially after the past fortnight," he added. "I put a lot of energy into that, so coming here to different conditions, a different environment, I had to adapt quickly against a good player in a different atmosphere.

"I thought I did a great job today of handling that, and hopefully as the rounds progress, I can keep on getting better."

Draper will take on Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva in the third round on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, British No. 3 Cameron Norrie was beaten in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, by 10th seed Daniil Medvedev.