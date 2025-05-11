Italian Open: Emma Raducanu excites on clay, beats Veronika Kudermetova

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu came from behind to win on Sunday. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu continued her run at the Italian Open with a 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 victory over Veronika Kudermetova on Sunday.

The Brit booked her place in the round of 16 in Rome by coming back from a set down. Kudermetova ground her way to secure the opening set, but Raducanu came back with vengence winning 12 of the next 13 games.

Raducanu clinched first win on outdoor clay in almost three years at the Madrid Open earliest this month, with her run at the Italian Open the deepest she has ever managed.

It adds more signs of encouragement on clay ahead of the French Open last this month.

She will face Coco Gauff, who also won on Sunday, in the next round.