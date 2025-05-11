Italian Open: Jack Draper advances despite smashing racket

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper said he was not feeling his best on Sunday after his Italian Open victory. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Jack Draper earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Vit Kopriva on Sunday to join compatriot Emma Raducanu in the Italian Open round of 16, although the win didn't come without its share of frustrations.

The Brit had to contend with Kopriva stubborn defensive tactics in Rome, taking its toll in the second set when Draper missed four break points and lost his head.

Draper threw his racket at the floor and broke his frame, although he would ultimately prevail and set up a clash with Corentin Moutet.

"I'm human, we don't always wake up feeling great. I get out of bed and I feel so angry some days, but I've got to play a tennis match and I've got to go through those ups and downs too," Draper told Sky Sports after the match.

"I've played a lot of tennis and lots of matches, and I'm getting used to that, my ranking is going up and I'm getting to compete week in, week out, and it's taking some getting used to from a mental and physical perspective.

"I want to keep going, but sometimes it's difficult to always be perfect.

"The more I'm playing, the more my confidence is building.

"I look up to Corentin Moutet [round of 16 opponent], I played with him when I was younger. He brings a lot to tennis. Whenever I watch him, it's interesting. I look forward to that battle."