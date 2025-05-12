        <
        >

          Italian Open: Emma Raducanu suffers 4th-round exit to Coco Gauff

          • ESPN
          May 12, 2025, 02:43 PM

          Emma Raducanu suffered a straight-sets defeat to United States' Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome on Monday.

          The British No, 2 proved no match for the world No. 3, who breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 win.

          The defeat brought an end to Raducanu's run in Rome, where she won three clay-court matches in a row for the first time in her career.

          "It was tough conditions, super windy and this court is super dry compared to the other ones. I played a match on here yesterday so I knew what to expect, " Gauff told Sky Sports post-match.

          "Emma is a tough opponent, no matter what surface it is, she's tough to play against."