Emma Raducanu was comprehensively beaten by Coco Gauff. Getty

Emma Raducanu suffered a straight-sets defeat to United States' Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome on Monday.

The British No, 2 proved no match for the world No. 3, who breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 win.

The defeat brought an end to Raducanu's run in Rome, where she won three clay-court matches in a row for the first time in her career.

"It was tough conditions, super windy and this court is super dry compared to the other ones. I played a match on here yesterday so I knew what to expect, " Gauff told Sky Sports post-match.

"Emma is a tough opponent, no matter what surface it is, she's tough to play against."