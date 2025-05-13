Open Extended Reactions

Andy Murray will no longer coach Novak Djokovic. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have ended their coaching partnership early after working together for six months.

Djokovic, who is chasing an eight Wimbledon title, will no longer be coached by Murray following a poor run of results this season.

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court -- really enjoyed deepening our friendship together," Djokovic said.

Murray, who began coaching Djokovic in November, added: "Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months.

"I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

Djokovic, who won 25 of his 36 matches against Murray, said he was grateful for his former rival's hard work and support in their short spell together

He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January before injury ended his campaign. He made the Miami Open final in March but his bid for a 100th tour-level title ended in a defeat by Jakub Mensik.

The Serb, who turns 38 three days before the year's second Grand Slam begins, has been woefully out of form since that Miami defeat and was beaten in his opening matches at Masters tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.

He was expected to jumpstart his clay campaign in Rome before returning to Paris, where he won Olympic gold last year, but skipped the ongoing Italian Open without giving a reason.

Djokovic accepted a wildcard for the May 18-24 Geneva Open.