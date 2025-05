Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper beat Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

British No.1 Jack Draper has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after beating France's Corentin Moutet in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Draper, who fought back from a poor display in the opening set, booked himself a place in the last-eight with a resilient performance to beat Moutet 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

The win sees Draper book a first-ever spot in the quarterfinal at the Italian Open.