Jack Draper is out of the Italian Open. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

British singles No. 1 Jack Draper was beaten in straight sets by Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Draper lost 6-4, 6-4 in an intense battle in Rome, ending his bid for a first clay title.

The 23-year-old is on a hot run of form having reached the final of the Madrid Open earlier this month, where he lost to Casper Ruud.

Draper took advantage of a slow start from Alcaraz, storming out to a 4-2 lead in the first set. But world No. 3 Alcaraz rallied himself and came back in impressive fashion.

Playing well but getting little rewards against a determined Alcaraz, Draper's emotions were visible on Wednesday, with the Brit seen shouting at himself in frustration.

Alcaraz will play either Lorenzo Musetti or Alexander Zverev in the seminfinals.