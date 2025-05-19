Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu beat Daria Kasatkina in the opening round in Strasbourg. Getty

Emma Raducanu won her opening match at the Strasbourg Open on Monday with a dominant display against the No. 6 seed Daria Kasatkina.

The pair have met three times before, with the Brit unable to take a set in any of their previous matches, but Raducanu was quick off the mark on French clay to take the win in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Raducanu excelled in the first set with her opponent struggling to make an early impact, ending the last game of the set with a double fault to add to her tally of 18 unforced errors.

The second set was a more levelled display between the world No. 17 and 43 but Raducanu outpaced Kasatkina, sealing the win to extend her most successful clay-court swing of her career.

Raducanu will face last year's finalist Danielle Collins in the second round.