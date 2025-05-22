French Open draw: Emma Raducanu could face Iga Swiatek in second round

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu could face world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the second round of the French Open if the two players win their respective opening matches.

Raducanu will play Xinyu Wang in the first round, while defending champion Swiatek faces Rebecca Šramková.

The 2021 US Open champion has never beaten Swiatek in her career. Raducanu was thrashed 6-0, 6-1 when the pair last met in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

Raducanu suffered an injury scare just four days before the French Open in a three-set defeat to Danielle Collins on Wednesday.

Emma Raducanu was soundly beaten by Iga Swiatek when the pair faced off at the Australian Open earlier this year. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Fellow Brit Katie Boulter could face a challenging second-round match of her own. The British No. 1 is scheduled to play Madison Keys if she beats a qualifier.

As far as other British interest goes, Sonay Kartal will play Erika Andreeva in the opening round, while Jodie Burrage has a meeting with America's Collins.

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé helped conduct the draw in the French capital.

On the men's side of the draw, Jack Draper has been drawn in the same quarter as world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The pair would meet in the quarterfinal if they both progress through the competition.

Draper will start against Sinner's compatriot Mattia Bellucci.

Jacob Fearnley, who is playing in the French Open for the fist time in his career will play 40-year-old former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round.

Cameron Norrie was also handed a tough draw. The Brit will have to get past Daniil Medvedev if he is to progress beyond the first round.