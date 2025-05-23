Open Extended Reactions

British No. 1 Jack Draper said he believes he is in the best mental and physical shape of his career as he returns to the French Open, a tournament where he has yet to win a main draw match, but one he approaches this year with optimism after a transformative 12 months.

The world No. 5 arrived in Paris earlier this week off the back of a productive clay-court season and said he feels refreshed following a brief return home after Rome, where he reached the quarterfinals but conceded he was battling fatigue.

"I feel really confident, I feel strong, and I feel like I'm in a really good place," Draper told reporters on Friday. "It was good to get a few days at home after Rome. I needed that to refresh and reset."

Draper has yet to taste victory at Roland Garros, having been forced to retire injured on his debut and suffering a five-set defeat in 2024 while adjusting to changes in his game.

Jack Draper has never won a match at the French Open. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

But he said the experience of the past year, including a key coaching switch and refining his playing identity, had left him in a far better headspace.

"A complete change," Draper reflected. "I was very lost in my tennis this time last year. Now I have a real understanding of what I'm trying to do out there, and it's helped me achieve a lot of success."

The Briton, who faces Italy's Mattia Bellucci in the opening round, also addressed the long-held stereotype that British players struggle on clay, pointing to an upturn in results this season and suggesting much of it comes down to mindset.

"I think it's a mentality thing for people from the UK. It's a bit like when an Argentinian comes and plays on grass," Draper said.

"But if you embrace the challenge of trying to be better on the clay and adapt, there's no reason you can't be successful on it."

Now one of the highest-ranked left-handers on the tour, Draper said the scarcity of lefties offered subtle advantages, but he's also learning to better manage the pressures of a sport he admits can consume him.

"I've always been someone who's quite wired. I have to be progressing, otherwise I struggle," Draper said. "It's a great quality to have, but I'm learning to switch off and protect my energy."

With his ranking soaring and confidence high, Draper is hoping his fresh approach can finally translate into a maiden Roland Garros main-draw win.

"I feel there's a good chance I can do really well," Draper said. "I'm looking forward to that challenge."