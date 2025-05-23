Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie in three sets to move one win away from his 100th career singles title. (1:18)

GENEVA -- Novak Djokovic is one win from a 100th career singles title on the ATP Tour after advancing to the final at the Geneva Open on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion let a match-point chance slip in the second set before beating British qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in their semifinal.

Djokovic will play Hubert Hurkacz in the final Saturday. The 31st-ranked Pole eased past Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic already achieved his main aim in coming to Geneva, gaining match practice on clay before heading to Roland-Garros for the French Open that starts Sunday.

Wins on three straight days at the lakeside park event -- including on his 38th birthday Thursday -- followed losing his opening match at both clay-court events last month (Monte Carlo and Madrid).

Djokovic trailed 5-2 in the second set then won three straight games and held a match point in the tiebreaker. He netted a service return, and Norrie quickly forced a deciding set.

An early service break in the third set was backed by dominant serving, and Djokovic closed out the semifinal on a rare sun-splashed court this week.