Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova will meet in the final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.

Rybakina, seeded fourth for the tournament, outlasted 9-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-2 in 2 hours and 46 minutes Friday.

Rybakina struck eight aces, saved 8 of 11 break points and fought off a set point in the opening tiebreak.

Samsonova, the No. 8 seed, had an easier time against unseeded Danielle Collins, finishing her 6-4, 6-2 semifinal victory in 87 minutes. She tallied four aces and saved 5 of 7 break points.

Samsonova has won four of five meetings with Rybakina, who won their most recent clash in three sets in the Abu Dhabi semifinals in 2024.

Reuters contributed to this report.