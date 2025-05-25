Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Ben Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego for the second straight time at a Grand Slam this year, winning 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 under floodlights to reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday.

The 13th-seeded American celebrated by eagerly waving his racket to the fans.

"I thought the crowd was great, it was my first time here on Court Philippe-Chatrier and it definitely won't be one that I forget," Shelton said at shortly after midnight, adding that he didn't expect to sleep until "three or four" in the morning.

Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman -- who plays for the U.S. women's soccer team and is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman -- and Shelton's father, Bryan Shelton, who is also his coach, applauded from the stands.

Shelton beat Sonego in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Sonego was going well this time, but Shelton broke to lead 2-1 in the fourth set and turned the match around.

Shelton took a medical timeout at the end of that set for treatment on his left ankle. He clinched victory with a sliced backhand that a full-stretch Sonego patted into the net.

Earlier Sunday, eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti eased into the second round 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann of Germany

Musetti has reached at least the semifinals in the past three Masters tournaments at Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo, where he lost in the final to four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old Musetti reached the semifinals on grass at Wimbledon last year, but has not reached the quarterfinals at any other major.

Still, he believes he can win the French Open.

Ben Shelton said he didn't expect to sleep until "three or four" in the morning following his five-set match against Lorenzo Sonego that ended shortly after midnight local time. Thibault Camus/AP

"I feel ready to try to go for the trophy," Musetti said. "I think clay probably is the surface which I feel the most comfortable."

Also advancing Sunday were American players Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

The 12th-seeded Paul won 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 against Elmer Moller, an unseeded Danish player ranked 112th, while the 15th-seeded Tiafoe -- a two-time US Open semifinalist -- beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.