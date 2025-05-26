Open Extended Reactions

PARIS --Emma Raducanu came through a gruelling French Open opener against Xinyu Wang in three sets after receiving medical treatment during her first-round match at Roland Garros on Monday.

Raducanu, 22, ended up coming through 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 against China's Wang, a player just two spots below her in the rankings. This equalled Raducanu's longest match on clay as she needed 2 hours and 44 minutes to get through. The win sees her play four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in the second round.

It was a tough battle for Raducanu against Wang, with the Brit requiring medical attention at 6-5 up in the first set. There she had her blood pressure and temperature taken and looked to be rubbing ice underneath her eyes. After recollecting herself, she managed to serve out the first set after returning to the court.

Emma Raducanu came through a brutal first-round match at the French Open on Monday. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wang started the second set quickly, breaking Raducanu twice. Raducanu looked low on energy but rallied to break Wang twice, only for Wang to edge out the second set 6-4.

The Brit came to Roland Garros having suffered a back spasm last week at the Strasburg Open. She admitted she wasn't feeling 100% heading into the competition, but in the third set, Raducanu found her rhythm again and broke Wang -- who made 54 unforced errors -- to take control.

From there she managed to close things out, taking it 6-3 to tee up a clash with Swiatek.

Swiatek spoke about the need to take Raducanu as a serious threat to her own French Open campaign after the Pole swatted aside Rebecca Šramková in their first-round clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"Everybody has a different path, you know, and different changes," Swiatek said. But for sure she's a great player and has, you know, [a] great forehand. She can use her topspin pretty well.

"So we played already couple of times, and we know each other's game. For sure I will need to be intense and focus on myself. But for sure ... She won the US Open. She can play great tennis, you know. I'll be ready."

This is just the second time Raducanu has been in the main draw at Roland Garros. And her win over Wang sees her equal her best finish at Roland Garros after she reached the second round in 2022, where she lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.