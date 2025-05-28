Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Serena Williams has been awarded Spain's Princess of Asturias Prize for Sports for her stellar tennis career, organizers said Wednesday.

The 43-year-old American won 73 career singles titles including 23 Grand Slams. She said in 2022 that she was stepping away from tennis to focus on her family and business interests.

The 50,000-euro ($57,000) Princess of Asturias Award is one of eight annual prizes covering different areas, including arts, literature and science.

The awards ceremony, presided over by Spain's Princess Leonor, takes place each fall in the northern city of Oviedo.

Past winners of the sports prize include skier Lindsey Vonn, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and the New Zealand rugby team.